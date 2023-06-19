Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

