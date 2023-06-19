Bangor Savings Bank Sells 356 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.