Bangor Savings Bank Sells 456 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

