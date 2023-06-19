Bangor Savings Bank Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

