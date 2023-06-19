Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

