Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NWL stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

