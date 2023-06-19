Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Down 3.2 %

BFC stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.28. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.