Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

