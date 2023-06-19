Bank of America Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $59.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

