Bank of America Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24. Arista Networks has a one year low of $90.21 and a one year high of $178.36.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

