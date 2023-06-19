Bank of America Raises ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Shares of RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
