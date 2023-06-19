Bank of America Raises ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

