Barclays Boosts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($41.29) to GBX 3,500 ($43.79) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.85) to GBX 2,405 ($30.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.37) to GBX 2,854 ($35.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,894 ($36.21).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.61. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70). The firm has a market cap of £159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,900.83%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.