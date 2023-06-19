Barclays Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.88 on Friday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.