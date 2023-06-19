Barclays Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $117.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.83.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

