Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

