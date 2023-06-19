Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

VEA stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

