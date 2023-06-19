Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

