Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

