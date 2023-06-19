Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Donaldson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

