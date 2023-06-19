Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

NYSE PNC opened at $128.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

