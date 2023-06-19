Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $81.44 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

