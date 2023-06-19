Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $207.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $210.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

