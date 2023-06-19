Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.