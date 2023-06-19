Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

