Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $439.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.