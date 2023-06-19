Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Basf Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.50 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

