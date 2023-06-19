Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.8 %
BBGI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
