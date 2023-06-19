Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.