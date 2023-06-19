Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNOX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bionomics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of BNOX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
