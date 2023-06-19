Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNOX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bionomics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

