BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells $646,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of BTAI opened at $20.11 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 990.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions.

Further Reading

