Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 8.58 -$105.30 million ($1.22) -2.75 Bakkt $54.60 million 7.09 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.19

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -304.42% -82.71% -72.64% Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bit Digital and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 72.54%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Summary

Bakkt beats Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

