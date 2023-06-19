Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

