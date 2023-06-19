BNB (BNB) Price Hits $242.14 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.74 billion and approximately $331.74 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $242.14 or 0.00917839 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,266 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,306.39273763.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars.

