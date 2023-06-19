Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $1,427,547.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,639.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,441.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

