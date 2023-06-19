Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.11 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $697.45 and its 200-day moving average is $627.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

