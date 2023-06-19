Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $868.11 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $697.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.78. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

