Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $149.89

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

