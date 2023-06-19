Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $61.13

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,563,899. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

