Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $64.88

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.