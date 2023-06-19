Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $118.20

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 44.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,124,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 228,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.