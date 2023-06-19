Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target at $26.13

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of LOB opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In related news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

