Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $20.42

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $959.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

