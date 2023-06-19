Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $121.07

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.07.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NYSE:PSX opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

