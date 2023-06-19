Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $87.79

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

