Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $87.79

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.79.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
