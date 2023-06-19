Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $36.38

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.