BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $406.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.79 and its 200-day moving average is $417.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

