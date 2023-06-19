BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,687 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

