BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CFG stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

