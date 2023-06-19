BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 649,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

