BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 923,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

